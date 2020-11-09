Live Webchat: The Center for Advanced Orthopaedics

(WDVM) — LocalDVM is hosting its first live webchat, where special guests can answer questions from our viewers live.
Today, visiting doctors from the Center for Advanced Orthopaedics in Frederick are here to answer questions about hand injuries. Dr. Kristin Nesbitt Silon and Dr. Steven Horton are orthopedic physicians who specialize in hand and upper extremity disorders.
