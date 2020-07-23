Destination West Virginia: Clendenin

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — In the midst of the pandemic which has crippled the economy nationwide, one small town continues to soar to new heights, despite a recent economic hardship of their own.

Clendenin was in a state of disrepair following the June 2016 floods, but after four years of recovery, the town is sprouting new growth recreationally.

Infrastructure is returning, such as a new school and many recreational activities are on the rise in this small community that’s attracting an even larger reach that’s benefitting the local economy.

“Because our new grade school and they’re going to start I think construction around October and so we have to have things in place and we want people to move to the area and so we’re trying to get our town all cleaned up.” Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers

The town is now selling ATV stickers, allowing residents and tourists alike to hit the roads and have a good time, despite today’s realities.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback, honestly, people like being able to go to the gas station, get some pizza, have their kids in the back for the most part. A lot of good, a lot of good.” Officer Tyler Americo with the Clendenin Police Department

Four new kayak launch areas are in the works for fans of the water and 43 miles of biking along the river will run through Clendenin.

“We’re not looking in the rearview mirror, we’re looking forward because that’s what we want,” Summers said.