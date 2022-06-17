Members of the DC News Family are helping So Others Might Eat in Washington and Frederick Rescue Mission in Maryland as part of our parent company's annual Day of Caring.

At DC News Now, serving the community goes beyond bringing people news content and other programming. That’s why each year, we set aside time to make sure we’re going beyond and take part in our parent company’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

In 2016, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. designated the third week of June for employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets to do volunteer work with nonprofit organizations and public service agencies so that we can make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone.

This year, people from DC News Now are making those commitments at So Others Might Eat in Washington and at the Frederick Rescue Mission in Maryland on June 17 (as well as on June 18).

At So Others Might Eat, members of our family are helping with serving meals, food preparation, and putting together personal hygiene kits, as well as assisting with the group’s food warehouse program.

Volunteers at the Frederick Rescue Mission are pitching in to help with food and clothing distribution. They also are helping the mission’s kitchen manner with cleaning and prep work.

We’re fortunate to be part of such a great, broad community made up of Washington, Virginia, and Maryland. We’re glad to support the communities in each and every one of them.