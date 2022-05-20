CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — You might see Cumberland native Rowen Brady running around town. If he isn’t at school, you can find him on the baseball field or at his job.

“We were really excited,” said Karen Shanklin. Shankin nominated Brady and was selected as a finalist for WDVM’s and DCW50’s Best and Brightest.

WDVM and DCW50 recognize students across the DMV for their achievement inside and outside the classroom.

“Any opportunity you have to emphasis a person or any help we can get for school, we want to try,” continued Shanklin. “He is just an awesome kid, does great in school. He has played sports all through high school. He has held a job. He volunteers at church, he is just a well-rounded individual.”

Shanklin said she nominated Rowen because all he wants to do is make every happy around him.

“When they told me, I didn’t understand what was going on,” said Rowen when he heard the news he was a finalist. “It felt pretty good [to be nominated]. I felt like I have achieved something and a relieving feeling that I did well.”

When Rowen isn’t in the classroom, he participated in high school soccer and baseball while also being on a travel time.

” I have known Rowen for many years and I have never meant an individual that is so caring and loving and how much he loves his family,” said Shanklin.