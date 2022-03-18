HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maddie Boothe is a senior at Goretti High School in Hagerstown. She’s one of those students that teachers call a role model.

“I always had such a tied with the community with building bonds with people and getting to know other people within the community. And I get such fulfillment when I get to help people,” Maddie said.

“She doesn’t just go out there and say hey you guys are doing this. But she also is able to roll up her sleeves and do some of the work herself,” said Sam Little, a visual arts and theater teacher at Goretti High School.

Maddie is involved with several clubs including theater and the National Honor Society. She also plays lacrosse on the Varsity team. But when she is not busy, she likes to put a smile on people’s faces who are less fortunate.

“I would say that Maddie Boothe is an excellent student. One of her best qualities, I think, is her being a leader,” Little continued.

She volunteers at St. Katharine Drexel church and stuff backpacks for Micah’s backpack. The work doesn’t end when she finishes one project.

“I’ll do something and immediately my mind goes to what can I do to make it better, what can I do next. So helping people out in the community is fulfilling for like two seconds and then I go back (and think) ok, what can I do next,” Maddie stated.

When it comes to school, Maddie is described as an excellent student. She has a 3.75 GPA and was accepted to High Point University in North Carolina where she received one of the highest achievements.

“We went to High Point North Carolina my family and I and we spent the weekend there for the presidential scholars weekend. And you have just invited across the country different students who excelled academically, and community-wise has excelled throughout high school,” Maddie said.

Maddie said she likes to use her voice to make a difference.

“So I hope that they see me as a voice and someone that they can come to and somebody that they can come to and confine in. That would be my main goal for my peers, friends, and classmates. If they want to get their voice out there and they don’t necessarily know how to do that then I can be that voice,” Maddie said.

Boothe said she plans to major in business administration and possibly minor in theatre. She also said she will continue to give back to the community.