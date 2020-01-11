The Toyota 4Runner is an old-school, truck-based SUV with modern improvements for the new year.

Too bad Army Green is only available on the top-of-the-line TRD, the pro model of the 4Runner. It’s a great color.

The TRD package not only looks cool, but there’s also tons of function like the full-belly skid plate under the front end and an extra-large cargo rack up top. Of course, serious off-road tires and wheels are included.

Inside is where you’ll find most updates. The entire dash panel is more modern and includes electronic driver aids like auto braking. There’s a brand-new multimedia system, while the five-speed transmission with a separate lever for four-wheel-drive remains old school. An overhead panel with controls for rock crawling and more show its off-road cred.

Row two passengers now get their own USB ports.

One of the coolest features is an optional cargo tray that slides out. It really makes it easy to get to your gear.

Under the hood is the tried and true 4-liter V6 with 270 horsepower. Gas mileage is poor. I averaged about 18 miles per gallon.

Traction, however, is outstanding, and driving the 4Runner gives one the feeling of being able to go almost anywhere – because you can.

So, for the 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, I say thumbs up to improved driver safety tech, an updated media system, and great styling. Thumbs go down to poor gas mileage and a big price tag.

The as-reviewed sticker is just under $52,000.