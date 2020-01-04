The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is a sister SUV to Kia’s Telluride we reviewed last month. It uses the same platform and powertrain but looks quite different than the Kia.

When it comes to styling, my least favorite angle on the Palisade is the front. If ever there were styling by committee, this front end is it.

Our review Palisade is the Limited, tops of three trim levels, with all-wheel drive. Base models are front-drive.

While some controls inside are similar to the Kia, some are very different. Driver aids like auto emergency braking and lane assist are standard. The 8-speed automatic has pushbutton controls.

Optional all-wheel-drive includes several drive modes and lockable differentials for deep snow or mud.

Row two has lots of room in every direction. To access row three, just push a button. Even with the power row 3 in use, cargo space is good.

Only one engine is offered: a 3.8 liter V6 with 291 horsepower. With good acceleration and a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, it’s an able performer. I averaged 22 miles per gallon.

So, for the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited all-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to the roomy interior, lots of standard features, and excellent value. Thumbs go down to busy front-end styling.

The as-reviewed sticker is just under $48,000.