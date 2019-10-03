Skip to content
WDVM 25
Frederick
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
Top Stories
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: ‘You’re not alone’
Twitter removes President Trump’s Nickelback meme taking aim at Joe Biden
Fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley County
Front Royal police hold second annual Coffee with a Cop
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
The Mel Robbins Show
Day of Giving Telethon
Contests
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
CLOSING
Trending Stories
Fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley County
Governor Thomas Johnson High School forfeits football season
Weather
Fairfax County removes glass from curbside recycling program
Man says woman lured him to apartment where 3 men assaulted and robbed him
Tweets by WDVMTV