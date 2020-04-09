Careers InDemand: Plumbing

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

(WDVM) — Plumbing is more than just fixing the toilets and sinks in people’s homes. There are many different paths people can choose with a plumbing career. Workers at businesses like Bion Mechanical focus on the commercial side of plumbing and specialize in offering services to medical facilities like hospitals.

The career, in many ways, has a lot of positives for those working in the field. One of those benefits being job security.

“Very rarely do we have layoffs or shutdowns so we’re always in demand,” said Jose Geiger, CEO of Bion Mechanical.

Now an aspect of the job you might be wondering about is how much money someone can make as a plumber. According to Lord Fairfax Community College, normal pay is about $50,000 a year. New workers start around $30,000 and highly experienced workers can earn close to $85,000 a year.

If you’re interested in pursuing a plumbing career, Lord Fairfax Community College has an online career coach program. You can check out the link here.