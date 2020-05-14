Careers InDemand: Manufacturing technician

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A career in manufacturing offers plenty of job options from production workers, to plant managers, to engineers.

People who work in this industry make a low median salary of around $24,000 or a median high salary of $84,000. A day in the life typically includes working 12-hour shifts. However, most of the time you’ll be indoors so outdoor temperature isn’t too problematic. You’ll also utilize equipment like forklift trucks to make containers at box stores or retail chains.

If you have at least a high school diploma you can start working in this industry right away. Although earning a certification or prior experience is preferred. You can earn this by attending a technical trade school like Lord Fairfax Community College:

