Careers InDemand: IT Manage Service Provider

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — WDVM 25 has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College’s Workforce Solutions to bring you Careers in Demand, a weekly series featuring careers through the technical trade route. This week’s career is IT manage service provider.

The career features a broad perspective in the IT field which helps if you’re eventually looking to go into a specialty area such as Security.

People working in the field say the best skill to have is to be a good communicator.

“You can build a computer from the ground up but if you can’t talk to someone and explain to someone how you did it it’s not going to be that great,” said Trevor Riley-Jewell IT technician.

The average annual salary in this field is around $68,000. New workers start around $44,000 and highly experienced workers can earn up to $119,000.

“Now you’ve got people working from home security issues are even more important and so it’s made it even more intense during this period for us because of the transition,” said Ken Blackwell Owner of Team Logic IT.

