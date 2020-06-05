Careers InDemand: IT help desk technician

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — WDVM 25 has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College’s Workforce Solutions to bring you Careers in Demand. The weekly series features different job industries through the technical trade route.

This week, we give you a look at what it takes to become an IT help desk technician.

Through this career, you can expect to make a median salary of around $47,000. New workers start around $39,000 and highly experienced workers can earn up to $59,000 per year.

Those who break into this industry will likely need to obtain at least one type of certification. Some of those include a CompTIA certification which is a base level certification. You can earn specialty certifications to diversify your skill set.

While it is helpful to have some schooling, most employers recommend hands-on experience through internships or other opportunities.

For more info you can checkout LFCC’s website: https://lfcc.emsicc.com/careers/computer-user-support-specialist?radius=25%20miles®ion=Middletown%2C%20VA

MORE CAREERS IN DEMAND ON WDVM