Careers InDemand: IT Data Developer

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — For this week’s Career in Demand we’re branching off into another area of IT, featuring data developers.

A day in life of a data developer typically involves tasks such as tracking data lineage, operational activities to help learn how to make technology more efficient, as well as extracting and transforming data.

“There’s a lot of task switching involved so you have to be very agile and be willing to drop what you’re working on and start working on something else when priorities change,” said Carolyn Jonasson, Operations Lead at Enterprise Data Strategy and Services.

The annual average salary in this field is typically around $122,000. New workers start around $73,000 and highly experienced workers can earn up to $180,000 per year.

