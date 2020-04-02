Careers InDemand: HVAC and refrigeration technician

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College to bring you Careers InDemand. Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

(WDVM) — HVAC and refrigeration technicians service restaurants, farms, convenience stores and even your home. They work on equipment like refrigerators and freezers and are responsible for keeping places cold and hot. Becoming a technician can take just a few months of schooling and hands-on training and you’re pretty much guaranteed a job after you graduate.

Jared Mounts, personnel director at Shenandoah Refrigeration, says it’s not the kind of job young people know about when they’re asked about their dream jobs. But it’s an important one.

“When you go into restaurants […] and you get the cold drink, or have that food delivered […] We’re the industry that kind of keeps them going,” said Mounts.

Stay tuned next week for our next featured career in demand.