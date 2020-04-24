Live Now
NFL prepares for first-ever virtual draft

Careers InDemand: Heavy Equipment Operator

Careers InDemand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand. Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — WDVM 25 has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College’s Workforce Solutions to bring you Careers InDemand, a weekly series highlighting jobs through the technical trade route. This week’s career, heavy equipment operator.

According to Lord Fairfax Community College, the median salary for a heavy equipment operator is around $50,000 per year. New workers start around 36 thousand dollars and highly experienced workers can earn up to 66 thousand dollars.

A heavy equipment operator’s job tasks could involve removing trees from this plot of land or topsoil and rock, with dirt or blasting crews, to help make a housing subdivision.

Many workers start right out of high school and gain experience through hands-on training on the job site and training simulators.

Lord Fairfax Community College offers a heavy equipment operator career fast-track program which features, in-person courses, a special hybrid course that provides online and in-person learning, and a guarantee to interview with hiring companies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories