Careers InDemand: Heavy Equipment Operator

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — WDVM 25 has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College’s Workforce Solutions to bring you Careers InDemand, a weekly series highlighting jobs through the technical trade route. This week’s career, heavy equipment operator.

According to Lord Fairfax Community College, the median salary for a heavy equipment operator is around $50,000 per year. New workers start around 36 thousand dollars and highly experienced workers can earn up to 66 thousand dollars.

A heavy equipment operator’s job tasks could involve removing trees from this plot of land or topsoil and rock, with dirt or blasting crews, to help make a housing subdivision.

Many workers start right out of high school and gain experience through hands-on training on the job site and training simulators.

Lord Fairfax Community College offers a heavy equipment operator career fast-track program which features, in-person courses, a special hybrid course that provides online and in-person learning, and a guarantee to interview with hiring companies.