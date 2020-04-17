Careers InDemand: Electrician

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — An average day on the job as an electrician looks a little bit different each day, often going to different job sites. Many of your shifts will start early in the morning. Local electrical business, B&B Electrical Systems, says their employees typically work 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. shift, but sometimes that varies.

The average yearly salary for an electrician is about $56,000 a year. New workers start around $35,000 and highly experienced workers can earn around $90,000 per year.

“Just being able to go to different job sites and different facilities that you work at, meet new people learn new ways of doing things, it’s ever changing and the technology is ever changing too,” said Gary McDonald, Regional Vice President of B&B Electrical Systems.

According to Lord Fairfax Community College, there are 471 annual job openings in the region due to growth and turnover.

