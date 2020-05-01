Careers InDemand: Construction Project Manager

WDVM 25 has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions to bring you Careers in Demand, a weekly series highlighting career paths through the technical trade route. This week’s career: Construction Project Manager.
Workers in the industry say the job tasks can include things like project site visits, to check on and guide the progress of a construction job, project scheduling and invoicing.
A construction project manager can expect to earn an average of $83,000 annually. New workers start at around $48,000 and highly experienced workers can earn up to $154,000 per year.
If you’re finding a way to break into the industry, you’ll usually need some education experience. This can include taking classes from a technical trade school, earning a bachelors degree, masters degree, or project management certification.
For more information on how to break into the industry you can checkout LFCC Workforce Solutions Training Program.
