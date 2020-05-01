Careers InDemand: Construction Project Manager

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

Workers in the industry say the job tasks can include things like project site visits, to check on and guide the progress of a construction job, project scheduling and invoicing.

A construction project manager can expect to earn an average of $83,000 annually. New workers start at around $48,000 and highly experienced workers can earn up to $154,000 per year.

If you’re finding a way to break into the industry, you’ll usually need some education experience. This can include taking classes from a technical trade school, earning a bachelors degree, masters degree, or project management certification.

For more information on how to break into the industry you can checkout LFCC Workforce Solutions Training Program.