Careers InDemand: Commercial Truck Driving

Careers InDemand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand. Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Commercial truck driving is the most in-demand credential and career in the Shenandoah Valley with over 2,000 job openings annually.

You can either obtain a CDL-A or CDL-B license. Some drivers deliver goods locally and others drive through multiple states per trip.

The median salary for commercial truck driver’s is around $42,000, new workers start around $27,000 and highly experienced workers can earn up to $71,000 per year.

In order to obtain your CDL, you need to be over the age of 18, have a driver’s license, and pass a physical. From there, you can engage in training courses through a program like Lord Fairfax Community College where you can earn the necessary skills.

For more information, you can check out Lord Fairfax Community College’s commercial truck driving fast track program:

Commercial Truck Driver CDL-A Fast Track Training Program

MORE CAREERS IN DEMAND ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories