Careers InDemand: Commercial Truck Driving

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Commercial truck driving is the most in-demand credential and career in the Shenandoah Valley with over 2,000 job openings annually.

You can either obtain a CDL-A or CDL-B license. Some drivers deliver goods locally and others drive through multiple states per trip.

The median salary for commercial truck driver’s is around $42,000, new workers start around $27,000 and highly experienced workers can earn up to $71,000 per year.

In order to obtain your CDL, you need to be over the age of 18, have a driver’s license, and pass a physical. From there, you can engage in training courses through a program like Lord Fairfax Community College where you can earn the necessary skills.

For more information, you can check out Lord Fairfax Community College’s commercial truck driving fast track program:

MORE CAREERS IN DEMAND ON WDVM