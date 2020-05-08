Careers InDemand: Certified Welder

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — This week’s Career in Demand features certified welders. Those who work in this field have the ability to build things like ships, cars and bridges. Welders use blueprints and their knowledge of welding principals and metals to get the job done.

Pay tends to depend on what type of job you take. For example, extraction workers can earn up to $100,000 while structural iron and steel workers can earn up to $80,000.

In terms of education required to break into the field, many welders will have experience from a technical trade school, a community college, a registered apprenticeship program, or an industry training program.

A day in the life of a welder can vary depending on the job you’re working. Hours are often inconsistent, you could work a night shift one day and a typical 9-5 shift the next.

