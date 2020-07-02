Careers InDemand: Certified Nursing Assistant

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — WDVM 25 has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College’s Workforce Solutions to bring you Careers in Demand. the weekly series features careers in the region that have openings. this week, we’re talking about certified nursing assistants.

Many individuals who start as CNA’s build the foundation to move up in the healthcare industry. The job is a perfect start to becoming a registered nurse.

“If you want to go into the nursing field to become an RN or anything else for that matter, [it] definitely lets you get your feet wet, let’s you see what you might be interested in what you don’t want to do,” said Fatima Ayala, CNA.

Some of the daily tasks of a CNA include providing personal care to patients such as bathing and grooming, dressing wounds or monitoring changes in a patient’s health status.

“They can work in many settings of care they can work in the hospital, long term care, nursing homes they can work as a home health aide… or be a personal aide,” said Lisa Zerull, Academic Liaison and Director.

If you’re wondering how to break into a CNA role, you’ll need to have a high school diploma or GED, and to enroll in nursing assistant training. You’ll then have to take a CNA state certification examination.

“Once they take that exam and pass it they can be employed,” said Zerull.

