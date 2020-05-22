Careers InDemand: Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — WDVM 25 has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions to bring you Careers in Demand. The series features a different career through the technical trade route every week.

Building off of last week’s Career in Demand with manufacturing technicians, this week features mechatronics and advanced manufacturing.

A yearly salary in this industry typically ranges between $44,000-$64,000. Some of the different positions can include manufacturing technician, industrial maintenance mechanic, or an automation technician.

Many people who have advanced manufacturing jobs start with programs while finishing up secondary schooling. There is always the option to go to a technical trade school like Lord Fairfax Community College, who will be adding a training program for this field later this year.

You can also start out in this industry by starting out as a manufacturing technician.

MORE CAREERS IN DEMAND ON WDVM: