Careers in Demand: Project managers

WDVM has partnered with Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions Professional Development and Continuing Education to bring you Careers InDemand . Every Thursday, we’ll feature technical trade careers that are needed in the community.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –Every week, we bring you Careers in Demand to feature different job positions around the region through the technical trade route that have openings. This week, we’re talking about project managers.

The job can be done in many different settings. Whether it’s the healthcare, technology, or the construction industry.

A project manager acts as an overseer to accomplish a common goal or task in the workplace. They are involved in coordinating various facets of the job between coworkers.

“Our job as a project manager is to guide that project team towards a common goal,” said Grassmuck.

The characteristics of a good project manager include qualities of a leader, someone who is a communicator, well-organized, and trustworthy.

Salary for this job typically starts around 506 to 60 thousand dollars. Salary overall depends on the size of the organization. Normal pay is around annually and highly$100,000. Experienced workers can earn up to $250,000.

“It quickly escalates and grows based on size of the organization and your experience through the years,” said Chris Grassmuck, Project Executive.