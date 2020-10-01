Careers in Demand: IT workers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM 25 has partnered with Blue Ridge Community and Technical College to bring you Careers in Demand. The weekly series features careers through the technical trade route that you can achieve in a matter of weeks. This week, we’re featuring IT workers.

IT workers are known for troubleshooting and fixing technology errors to help clients access and use their devices more easily. A day in the life of an IT worker may include working remotely or on-site.

“There are a variety of positions in the IT realm,” said Alex McCurn, Manager of Recruiting.

To become an IT worker, most people either obtain Associates degrees from a technical trade school, which provides hands-on training, or they complete a 4- year computer science degree.

Important qualities to have as an IT worker include personality and communication abilities, which are essential to working effectively with clients. Technological aptitude is also key to understanding how to provide services.