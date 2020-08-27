Careers in Demand: Geriatric nursing assistants

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM 25 has partnered with Blue Ridge Community and Technical College to bring you Careers in Demand. The weekly series features careers through the technical trade route. This week, we’re featuring geriatric nursing assistants.

Geriatric Nursing Assistants or GNA’s are responsible for helping patients and residents living in assisted care facilities or nursing homes.

“They basically provide the hands-on care to our residents,” said Jenny Gay, Fahrney-Keedy HR Coordinator.

A day in this career includes tasks such as assisting with the individual’s needs, which can include everything from brushing their teeth to making their living space more comfortable.

“Bringing them water, make sure that the call button is in their reach, report any changes to the nurses, that type of thing,” said Gay.

The average salary for a GNA is typically between $25,000-$30,000 annually.

“The low range is $15.50 an hour…based on their experience (they) can earn up to $19.50 and that’s not even including shift differential,” stated Gay.