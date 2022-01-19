Buffalo Soldiers – An American Legacy: Saturday, Feb. 19, 5:00 PM

At the conclusion of the Civil War, the United States continued driving westward. American military regiments were tasked with providing a protective force in unknown territory. Among the troops assigned these perilous duties were those of the 9th and 10th Cavalry and the 24th and 25th Infantry. These Army regiments – comprised solely of African-American servicemen – came to be known as the Buffalo Soldiers. They wore the moniker with pride, and it encompassed all-black units in the Army until the military was desegregated.