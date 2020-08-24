Showtimes

Saturday at 12:30AM

Sunday at 12:00AM

Summary

BLOODLINE DETECTIVES is an hour long docudrama that highlights how new technologies in Familial DNA testing is helping to solve long outstanding cold cases all over the country. Familial DNA searches are used more and more by law enforcement to break down genetic information which then helps them determine, not only the general characteristics of a potential suspect, but whether a relative might exist that would help them track down that suspect. Familial DNA testing is ground breaking technology that has come to fruition thanks to the huge success in everyone’s desire to determine their Genealogy and has opened up a whole new world in how both old and new cases are investigated. The series is hosted by Nancy Grace.