Fairfax County celebrates Black History Month with virtual event

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Government is celebrating Black history month with a virtual event honoring African Americans in the community.

The event explores the past, present, and future of the Black community in Fairfax County.

The virtual celebration includes performances by local music groups, speeches by community leaders, and more. Organizers say they are happy to create this event to honor community members.

“This is a yearly event that has been happening for over 20 years in Fairfax County where we have an opportunity to celebrate black history, the contributions of African Americans in our county and our country,” said Ramona Carroll, program manager with Neighborhood and Community Services.

The virtual event will be available to the public online on Monday. For more information visit, www.fairfaxcounty.gov.