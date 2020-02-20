Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Black History Month
WDVM Webchat
Pass or Fail
National
Elections
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Illinois girl, 3, fell from window at her home, died from cold, police say
Governor Hogan: Maryland schools should plan to reopen March 1
Video
NFL giving 7,500 vaccinated health care workers free tickets to Super Bowl in Tampa
Japan stands firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Traffic
Weather or Not
Cameras
Sports
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month
Black Girls Run defies the perception of Black women and exercise
Video
NBA’s first Black female CEO helped transform culture of NBA franchise
Video
Higher calling: Former NFL player helps children through ‘art activism’
Video
‘All hell broke loose’: A look at Black Wall Street
Video
Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business
Video
More Black History Month Headlines
YearUp: Working to bridge the opportunity divide in communities of color across the U.S.
Video
Medallions aim to educate about one state’s involvement in slave trade
Video
One of nation’s youngest McDonald’s franchisees gives back to her neighborhood
Video
Bow tie business brings big-time success for young entrepreneur
Video
Black man makes his way to top of wine-making world
Video
From the bottom of the movie biz to the Oscars
Video
A lifetime shattering glass ceilings in math and science for Black women
Black California surgeon ‘walks the walk’ on virus vaccine
Hidden History: Bringing Black Austin to life one page at a time
Video
Alfred Street Baptist Church traces its historic roots to 1803
Video
Trending Stories
FCPS teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student over 20 years ago
Video
Governor Hogan calls for reopening of Maryland schools
Video
Awe & Shock: D.C. locals react to the nation’s Capitol under military control
Video
Supporting mental and behavioral health services in Maryland
Montgomery County Health Officer: “zero tolerance” for skipping the vaccine line
Video