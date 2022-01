This local special traces the career of the first African American Oscar-winner Hattie McDaniel (best-supporting actress, 1939, “Gone with the Wind”). Upon her death in 1952, she left her historic Oscar to Howard University as a “beacon of hope and inspiration” to Howard University in Washington, DC. In the late 1960s, amongst political upheaval in the nation’s capital, the Oscar was lost, misplaced, stolen, or possibly thrown in the Potomac River. What happened to it?