Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
National
Pet of the Week
Question of the Day
Traffic
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
PR Newswire Press Releases
inFOCUS
BestReviews
Ag News
Top Stories
What happens to previous COVID-19 variants?
How can you tell if your N95 or KN95 mask is fake?
DC Mayor Bowser launching Direct Cash Assistance Program for new and expectant mothers
One person dead after crashing into tractor trailer, causing car to catch fire
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Radar
Sports
The Big Game
China 2022
Mount Basketball
DC Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Washington Huddle
Pro Football Challenge
Play of the Week
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Pet of the Week
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Auto Show Sweepstakes
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Remarkable Women
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History: Mind, Body & Soul
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month DCW50 Shows
Saturday, Feb. 19th, 6 PM: Jim Crow Freedoms Deferred
Video
Saturday, Feb. 5th, 6 PM: Black Lives Matter: Before & After
Video
Saturday, Feb. 5th, 5-6 PM: Policing Black America: A Matter of Life & Death
Video
Trending Stories
One person dead after crashing into tractor trailer, causing car to catch fire
Rapid test distribution underway at Montgomery County libraries
Video
Mild again today, bitter cold returns Friday
Video
What happens to previous COVID-19 variants?
Maryland men’s basketball assistant Bruce Shingler has been suspended for 30 days