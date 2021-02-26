Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Traffic
Webchat
National
Video Game News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Main Street Willimsport sprucing up for tourist season and beyond
Partnership to help Montgomery County seniors in need of COVID-19 vaccine
Inside the George Floyd memorial ‘autonomous zone’
Video
Hagerstown man arrested for performing lewd act in public towards a teenage girl
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Cameras
Sports
Basketball Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Washington Huddle
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Basketball Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Highlights
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Challenge