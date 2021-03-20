LCPS to increase in-person instruction from 2 to 4 days a week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools is expanding its in-person learning model.

Beginning on April 20, the school system will allow in-person instruction four days per week. Currently, students are attending school two days in-person each week. Only those currently enrolled in hybrid learning will be able to be a part of the expansion.

“Both our in person and our distanced learning students will continue to receive high-quality instruction to meet our mission of empowering students to make meaningful contributions to the world,” said Scott Ziegler, LCPS Interim Superintendent in a video. “With the continued cooperation with our students and parents, I know that we will be successful as we pass this important milestone.”

Students will also be sitting closer together in the classroom. As recommended by the VDOE, students will now be spaced 3 feet apart.

More information on the expansion can be read here.