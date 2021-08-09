Back To School: What you Need to Know

The 2021 school year is upon us and it’s time to start thinking about what your kids will need to be ready for it.

To help you prepare for this irregular start of the academics we have compiled resources by area below:

Montgomery County

Montgomery County requires all students to be wearing masks, they will be holding a back-to-school “jam” Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. “The event is a wonderful opportunity for families to learn about the school system and county programs and services, while enjoying family-friendly activities, entertainment, a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic and more” (masks will not be required at the event)

For more information visit Montgomery Schools MD

Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County will be offering multiple options for returning students:

Option 1: Full-time in-person learning. This is available to all grade levels five days a week.

Option 2: Virtual k-6 learning. This is on an application basis, schedule will follow normal school guidelines.

Option 3: Online campus, This is a new program for grades 7-12, application basis, will consist of live and recorded learning.

PGC public schools require masks be worn by all students and staff.

For more information visit the PGCPS website

Loudoun

Schools will be open at 100 percent capacity for five-day-a-week learning for all students on August 26.

Masks will be required.

For more information visit Loudoun County Public Schools

District of Columbia

For more information visit DCreopenstrong

Fredrick

“Frederick County Public Schools will be welcoming students back for in-person learning five days per week in 2021-22 with a virtual option for families who choose that option. We are excited for the upcoming school year and welcoming students no matter where they are learning.”

Masks will be required

For more information visit FCPS

Alexandria

The Alexandria City School Board has approved the Superintendent’s recommendation to require masks for everyone inside all ACPS facilities as we return to five days a week of in-person learning this month, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information visit ACPS

Fairfax

To ensure a safe start to the school year, layered prevention strategies will be in place in all schools, including wearing a mask while indoors.

For more information visit Fairfax Public Schools

Prince William

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) believes that students are best served in-person. It is critical for the academic progress of students, and their social and emotional growth and well-being, that they return to the classroom in-person as rapidly and as safely as possible.

For those families who have opted to have their students be served fully virtually for the 2021-22 school year, PWCS will ensure a high-quality and rigorous education for every child regardless of the mode of delivery of their education.

For more information visit Prince William County Public Schools

All of Maryland

Click here to see when you can shop back to school tax-free!