At Smiles of Virginia Family Dental Center, we aim to provide you and your family with the very best dental care we can provide, and we strive for our patients to achieve excellent dental health with beautiful smiles.
From your first visit to our practice, you see and feel the difference in the care we provide We as a team are here to answer all of your questions, listen to your concerns, and help allay any dental fears you may have.
And we off all dental services in house, you don’t have to worry about constantly seeing new faces.
Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Amber loves working with children at Smiles of Virginia.
Her goal is to make your children as comfortable as possible while keeping their smile healthy and happy!
Smiles of Virginia also has an amazing toy reward center that every child can see before seeing the dentist.
Dental Implants & Sedation Dentistry
Dr. Oestervemb provides dental implants, and is the only General Dentist in Frederick County VA to offer IV Sedation for all dental procedures.
Dental Implants
Your teeth were designed to last a lifetime, but what if they dont? Replacing missing teeth is important for your general health and to prevent your remaining teeth from chipping, moving or breaking down. Dental Implants are great options for restoring your smile because implants are designed to look, function and feel just like a natural tooth. Since implants don’t require placing crowns/”caps” on your neighboring teeth, dental implants should always be considered the first option to replace a failing or missing tooth. Replacement of teeth with dental implants has been used for more than 40 years and is now being recognized as the ideal treatment choice in most situations.
Sedation Dentistry
One of the most common issues patients and dentists face is dental anxiety. If you are apprehensive about visiting the dentist, IV-sedation will likely be the right choice for you. We have had patients that had not seen a dentist for decades finally be able to receive care again. Neglecting regular dental care is taking a risk with your overall health.
We help patients take control of their oral health.
Sedation offers the opportunity to control your comfort, reduce dental anxiety, and eliminate any sensation or pain during treatment. Patients with dental anxiety often wait to see the dentist until their pain can no longer be ignored. But, now you don’t have to wait! We offer intravenous (IV) sedation, oral sedation and nitrous oxide (laughing gas).
Sleep Apnea Treatment
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is when breathing stops or is significantly decreased one or more times during sleep. The changes of OSA increases if you are overweight but anyone can be affected, even young adults.
5 Major signs to look for if you suspect you have Obstructive Sleep Apnea:
- Loud snoring
- Waking up with the sensation or choking or gasping
- Waking up with a dry sore throat
- Constantly feeling tired and/or headaches in the morning
- Decreased ability to concentrate and irritability
There are a number of different things you can do to treat OSA:
- Maintain a healthy weight – excess weight is a leading cause of OSA
- Limit any use of systemic depressants: things like alcohol, sedatives and tranquilizers can all relax your throat muscles and worsen your OSA.
- Quit smoking: smokers are 3 times more likely to have OSA than those who have never smoked.
- Surgery: if the cause of your OSA is more anatomical like large tonsils, thick throat walls or a narrow airway your doctor might recommend surgery to remove excess tissue.
- CPAP, continuous positive airway pressure: the most common treatment of severe OSA and the gold standard of treatment. The machine covers your nose and mouth and uses air pressure to keep your airway open during sleep.
- MADs, Mandibular advancement devices: this can be a great alternative to the more cumbersome CPAP machines for people with mild to moderate OSA. However, people with severe sleep apnea that can’t tolerate a CPAP can still benefit. We also sometimes have patients with such severe OSA that they need both a CPAP and a MAD. The MAD functions more like a night guard helping to adjust the jaw and structures in the mouth forward to keep the airway open. This is where we can help you. If you think you might suffer from OSA, don’t delay in speaking to us about it. We can help point you in the right direction and get you the help you need!
