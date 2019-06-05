Miracle Ear

More than 36 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss. For most, the signs appear gradually over time and may not be noticeable at first. If you’re not sure if you have hearing loss, ask yourself:

  • Do I have a hard time hearing in crowded situations?
  • Does it often sound like people are mumbling?
  • Do I frequently ask people to repeat themselves?
  • Do I have a constant ringing in my ears?

If you can answer yes to any of these questions, it may be time to get your hearing checked. Our independently owned and operated locations offer a free hearing test.

The Miracle-Ear® Experience

When you come to us for your hearing solutions, we’ll let you try out a hearing aid during a risk-free, 30-day trial. We want to be your hearing aid partner for life, so we’ll provide free hearing aid checkups to ensure your hearing aid continues to function properly. At each checkup, we’ll clean and inspect your hearing aids, insert fresh batteries, and make any needed adjustments.

Meet the Team

Doug Shepard, BC-HIS*

Licensed Hearing Aid Dispenser

*Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences

Doug Shepard is a University of Maryland graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology. Years ago, he decided to change careers and wanted to get into a field where he could help people find a better quality of life.

Doug is a proud Miracle-Ear® franchise owner with locations across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Miracle-Ear® has allowed Doug to put smiles back on people’s faces: when they hear their grandkids whisper a secret in their ear; when they once again hear the birds singing and when they can actually hear the punchline of a funny joke told around the family dinner table.

After almost 20 years, he has added a vast amount of satisfaction to his life. He has helped thousands of hearing impaired people enjoy much fuller lives. He plans on continuing to change lives and make people happy as long as he is able.

Visit Doug at our Frederick, MD, location today.

George Sheckells
Jim Orban

Maryland

Columbia, MD

Columbia Palace Plaza
8801 Centre Park Dr., Suite 4
Columbia, Maryland 21045

Jim Orban, BC-HIS

Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences


Frederick, MD

Westview Village
5100 Buckeystown Pike, Suite 182
Frederick, Maryland 21704

Doug Shepard, BC-HIS

Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences



Westminster, MD

College Square Shopping Center
444 WMC Dr., Suite 114
Westminster, Maryland 21158

George Sheckells, BC-HIS

Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences


Eldersburg, MD

Eldersburg Medical Center
1645 Liberty Road (Rt. 26), Suite 200
Eldersburg, Maryland 21784

George Sheckells, BC-HIS

Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences

 

