Miracle-Ear® Hearing Aids

More than 36 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss. For most, the signs appear gradually over time and may not be noticeable at first. If you’re not sure if you have hearing loss, ask yourself:

Do I have a hard time hearing in crowded situations?

Does it often sound like people are mumbling?

Do I frequently ask people to repeat themselves?

Do I have a constant ringing in my ears?

If you can answer yes to any of these questions, it may be time to get your hearing checked. Our independently owned and operated locations offer a free hearing test.

The Miracle-Ear® Experience

When you come to us for your hearing solutions, we’ll let you try out a hearing aid during a risk-free, 30-day trial. We want to be your hearing aid partner for life, so we’ll provide free hearing aid checkups to ensure your hearing aid continues to function properly. At each checkup, we’ll clean and inspect your hearing aids, insert fresh batteries, and make any needed adjustments.