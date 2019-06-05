Call us today
More than 36 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss. For most, the signs appear gradually over time and may not be noticeable at first. If you’re not sure if you have hearing loss, ask yourself:
- Do I have a hard time hearing in crowded situations?
- Does it often sound like people are mumbling?
- Do I frequently ask people to repeat themselves?
- Do I have a constant ringing in my ears?
If you can answer yes to any of these questions, it may be time to get your hearing checked. Our independently owned and operated locations offer a free hearing test.
The Miracle-Ear® Experience
When you come to us for your hearing solutions, we’ll let you try out a hearing aid during a risk-free, 30-day trial. We want to be your hearing aid partner for life, so we’ll provide free hearing aid checkups to ensure your hearing aid continues to function properly. At each checkup, we’ll clean and inspect your hearing aids, insert fresh batteries, and make any needed adjustments.
Meet the Team
Doug Shepard, BC-HIS*
Licensed Hearing Aid Dispenser
*Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences
Doug Shepard is a University of Maryland graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology. Years ago, he decided to change careers and wanted to get into a field where he could help people find a better quality of life.
Doug is a proud Miracle-Ear® franchise owner with locations across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Miracle-Ear® has allowed Doug to put smiles back on people’s faces: when they hear their grandkids whisper a secret in their ear; when they once again hear the birds singing and when they can actually hear the punchline of a funny joke told around the family dinner table.
After almost 20 years, he has added a vast amount of satisfaction to his life. He has helped thousands of hearing impaired people enjoy much fuller lives. He plans on continuing to change lives and make people happy as long as he is able.
Visit Doug at our Frederick, MD, location today.
Maryland
Columbia, MD
Jim Orban, BC-HIS
Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences
Frederick, MD
Doug Shepard, BC-HIS
Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences
Westminster, MD
George Sheckells, BC-HIS
Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences
Eldersburg, MD
George Sheckells, BC-HIS
Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences