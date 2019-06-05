



In Home Care At Your Service! In-Home Companion Care for Seniors is a new venture for Fahrney- Keedy Senior Living Community, which has been enriching seniors’ lives since 1905. Recognizing the fact that 90% of area seniors would prefer to stay in the comfort and familiarity of their own home, we launched At Your Service! to provide those much-needed non-medical services to allow them the freedom of choice to remain in their homes for as long as possible.

This in-home companion care is an affordable option for those needing a little more assistance with everyday tasks. Our comprehensive services help lighten the burden from your caregiver, or from your own shoulders, and give you more time to do the things you like to do. Click Here to Register.

Independent Living Our independent living arrangements are designed for seniors who want to maintain an active lifestyle without the burdens of home ownership. Fahrney Keedy offers cottages and apartments loaded with all the comforts and amenities of home.

Assisted Living & Memory Care Fahrney Keedy Senior Living Community is a Licensed Level III Assisted Living facility. We offer a wide variety of assisted living options to bridge the gap between independent living and the need for more extensive care.

Rehabilitation Therapy Areas of specialized rehabilitation include: Speech and Cognition, including dysphagia or trouble with swallowing; Pain Management, massage, stretching, ultrasound and moist heat; Gait Training assistance; and Body and Trunk Strengthening for optimum wheelchair positioning.

Skilled Nursing Care Fahrney Keedy is licensed as a fully certified Medicare/Medicaid facility. We bridge the gap between today’s shorter hospital stays and home recovery if skilled nursing care is needed, our compassionate and dedicated staff is available around the clock to provide the highest quality care available