Ceresville Mansion

The mansion is just downright gorgeous, from the landscape to the inside of the building. Our planner was available at all times to us for our many stresses and she put me at ease every time, even gave me ideas and suggestions that I never would of thought of. The food is so delicious that we had to go to a second tasting cause we couldn’t decide what we wanted to have. Our guests are still raving about the food and wedding a month later. – Valerie

As an event planner myself I was very picky about our venue. We wanted an outside garden ceremony and indoor reception all at the same venue. Ceresville was perfect! The food was fantastic. Total value for the money. The day of staff was on point and I am picky about service. Every member of the serving staff was wonderful and gave all our guests the royal treatment. Our guests raved about the food and had a wonderful time! My new husband and I so enjoyed having our celebration at Ceresville. –Sarah

From my first e-mail inquiry regarding the venue up until to our actual event I have been impressed. The venue is elegant, the weather was beautiful and we were able to have our ceremony outside on the pergola. The food was delicious and Chef Tom modified one of the dishes per our request. On the day of, we worked with Molly and Lori and they took care of EVERYTHING. I didn’t have to think, just smile, look pretty and enjoy. Molly is awesome, she kept us on track in an unobtrusive way. Our guests were well tended to and the interactions with the various vendors was seamless. The pricing is beyond fair and everything on the business end was handled very efficiently. Bottom line: I have no intention of getting married again, but would use the venue again and would recommend it without reservation. –Tyra

If you are looking for a venue that allows you to make your visions come to life beyond your expectations then you should use Ceresville. I wasn’t the least bit stressed during wedding planning and the month of the wedding my mom and maid of honor were asking what needed to be done and there was nothing left to plan because Ceresville took care of it all. We had 120 guests and it fit everyone perfectly, the dance floor was full all night long. Even the past 2 weeks since our wedding we are getting notes from our guests telling us just how amazing the wedding was and how much fun they had. If you are looking for a very personalized but stress free wedding then this is your place! – Jennifer