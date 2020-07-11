Rockville nursing home fined by Department of Health

ROCKVILLE, MD (WDVM) – A nursing home in Rockville has been fined $4,000 by the Maryland Department of Health for failing to test all residents and staff for the coronavirus.

The Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was issued a fine in late June for reportedly failing to comply with universal testing requirements.

Governor Hogan issued a mandate in May for nursing homes to submit COVID-19 tests for all staff and patients.

According to a letter from the Department, four instances of non-compliance were discovered during a june inspection, resulting in a $1,000 fine for each instance.

Potomac Valley is one of four senior centers in the state of Maryland reportedly penalized, with two fined $10,000 for violations.

When contacted, Potomac Valley declined to give comment.

