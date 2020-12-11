Preview: Maryland Football vs. Rutgers

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, center, talks with his players during a timeout late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – It’s been more than a month now since Maryland football’s win at Penn State. Since then, the team has faced many covid cases and played just one game, which they lost to Indiana.

If all checks out Saturday, head coach Mike Locksley said earlier this week that the Terps, who are 2-2, expect to have 80-90 percent of its players who missed games due to COVID-19 back on the field for their game against Rutgers. The game will mark senior day for the Terps. Kickoff is set for Noon and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

“To be able to play a good team – Rutgers to be able to judge and see where we are as a program is good for a team that’s in as I like to say our growth phase because it really will give us a true barometer,” Locksley said. “A team very similar to us that’s building and is a well coached team.”

Rutgers is 2-5 after a 23-7 loss to Penn State last week. The Terps will look to limit wide receiver Bo Melton who leads Rutgers with over 500 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Rutgers’ defense has allowed the most rushing yards this season among Big Ten teams – the matchup could present an opportunity for Jake Funk and the Terps running game.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is looking bounce back after throwing three interceptions in the loss at Indiana.



“Every game, I’m just trying to go out there and do my job and limit the mistakes and just lead my team to victory,” Tagovailoa said. “Whether I do as good as I did in the Minnesota and Penn State game or if I’m handing off the ball, you know whatever it takes for our team to win, that’s all that matters.”

If Maryland defeats Rutgers, it will post its first regular season winning record since 2014.