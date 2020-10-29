Loudoun County School Board votes to eliminate class rank, adopt Latin Honor System

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board voted to eliminate the numerical ranking of high school students, beginning with the incoming freshman class.
Next fall, the schools will begin using the Latin Honor System. Only students who rank in the top fifth, tenth and twentieth percentile will receive the honors status.
The proposal was introduced due to concern over student’s mental health and stress levels related to receiving a top ranking.
Board member Jeff Morse was the only member who voted against the decision.
“You are not relieving pressure from the general student population,” Morse said at the board meeting on Oct. 27th. “You may be relieving the pressure at the very top because they don’t have to be the number one, they’ll be in the top five, but I assure you that our students are still pressured.”
Fairfax County, Prince William County and Alexandria have also shifted to similar percentile rankings.
