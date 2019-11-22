Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 Business Award winners

MONTGOMERY, Md (WDVM)– The Montgomery county chamber of commerce has announced their 2019 business award finalists and winners Thursday evening. With over 800 guests in attendance, this event celebrates some of the best businesses in Montgomery county.

The Montgomery county chamber of commerce takes into account a variety of characteristics, such as community involvement when selecting the winners.

“We are paying attention to news-press releases and organizations doing interesting things and come together 2 or 3 months ago and look at the suggestions that have been coming in,” says Leslie Webber chair of the board of directors of Montgomery county chamber of commerce.

Bruce Lansdowne received the small business partner of the year award and says it’s important, especially as a small business owner, to help others out.

“I want the community to know that small business has to stick together. I say that all the time there’s enough work to go around we need to form allies we need to work together and form good relationships,” said Lansdowne.

Kirsten Quigley CEO of LunchSkins and one of the emerging businesses of the year finalists says events like this provide more than just recognition.

“As a business owner you get really focused on your brand or product and coming to an event like this allows me to lift my head up and learn what other people are doing in services or government and find that theirs a lot of similarities and opportunity to help and learn from each other,” said Quigley.

For a full list of the award recipients click here.

To nominate a local business in Montgomery county for next year’s awards visit montgomerycc.org/form.