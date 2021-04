CLEAR BROOK, Va. (WDVM) — Friday’s events for the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival included the Massage Envy Bloomer’s Luncheon.

Women came out for the Bloomer’s Luncheon held at the Frederick County Fairgrounds Tolley Dental Zone. The ladies-only event gave women the chance to enjoy an afternoon of drinks, lunch and entertainment featuring the music of Souled Out. The luncheon aimed to give women a chance to enjoy the bloom by meeting with fellow women across the area.