WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Women around the Northern Shenandoah Valley celebrated the Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon at the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

The event was held at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall and allowed women to come together to meet ladies in a variety of professions across the area. Women who attended also had the chance to get their pictures taken in a photo booth, eat and drink apple blossom festive foods, and enjoy DJ music.

“The Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon is for women to come out, businesswomen to come out, and network and to meet other powerful businesswomen and hopefully make some connections today,” said Amanda Estep, co-chair of the Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon.

The lunch was just one of the ladies-only events at the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.