Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon at the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival featured the annual Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon.

The men-only event was held at Winchester Cold Storage and let men from across the area gather together to reunite with old friends in a laid-back setting. The luncheon featured an open beer and bourbon bar, music, and games.

“We sold our tickets out almost instantaneously because everybody has been looking forward to this getting outside getting together with their friends and having a really really good time,” said Rodney Rose, co-chair of the Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon.

Men were also able to participate in the BB&T now Trust Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon, which is complementary to the annual Stag Luncheon.