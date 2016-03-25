Cal Ripken Jr. to serve as Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival sports marshal

Organizers with the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announced that the record-breaking former shortstop of the Baltimore Orioles, Cal Ripken Jr., will serve as the 2016 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival sports marshal.

As part of his duty, Ripken will speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast presented by Grange Insurance on April 30.

Tickets for the breakfast will go on sale on Monday, April 4. They can be purchased through the festival’s website.

Festival organizers expect that the tickets will sell quickly, and they said Ripken has been at the top of their festival “wish list” for a long time.

Ripken’s historic career with the Baltimore Orioles had many highlights. One of the most noteworthy was in 1995, when he broke Lou Gehrig’s 2,130 consecutive games played streak, eventually playing in 2,632 straight games.

Ripken was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007 – his first year of eligibility – after earning a staggering 98.53 percent of the votes.

Since retiring, Ripken has devoted much of his time to charity work.