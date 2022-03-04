WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Organizers announced the Grand Marshal for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival on Friday.

“This year’s grand marshal for the 2022 apple blossom festival is going to be Terry Bradshaw,” said Tommy Price, President of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

NFL studio personality and former Pittsburg Steelers football player Terry Bradshaw will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade.

Leaders for the festival say Bradshaw was supposed to be the Grand Marshal in 2020, but the festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

This year organizers say the festival will be bigger and better than before and they’re excited to see the type of crowd Bradshaw will attract.

“This area has had something for Pittsburgh Steeler players. I think terry’s gonna go over very well. He’s a fun guy. I think… he’s gonna really create some special moments this year for the festival,” said Brad Veach, executive director for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

Organizers say there will be several new events this year, so be on the lookout.