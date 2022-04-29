WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Everyone knows that when you see hints of pink and green in Winchester, that only means one thing: the Apple Blossom Festival is in full bloom.

“This is a big apple community that has a lot of apple orchards and farms in this area a lot of agricultural so this is a way for us to celebrate our heritage to the apple industry and celebrate the apple blossom springtime,” Festival President Tommy Price said.

Over 40 events over the last 10 days have drawn the people of Winchester to celebrate the start of spring. After two years of having the festival modified due to COVID, people have returned making it the best year yet.

“Going back to a full festival has been challenging but, we have good volunteers,” Price said. “2020 we got canceled completely and we couldn’t do anything at all and now in 2021, we were able to have what we call an abbreviated festival.”

Their firefighter parade is one of their most anticipated events out of the festival and this year they were able to have an exciting list of celebrity guests, including the newly crowned Apple Blossom Queen.

“It’s such an honor to get to be here and to be a kind of like a symbol for the festival and just for kind of just renewal and just getting back into the swing of things and just fellowship and coming back together as a community after such a dark period is really important and special to me,” 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Queen Mia Dorsett explained.

“I hope they gain or have a good time and meet some new friends and want to come back again want to keep coming back year after year,” Price said.

There are officially two more days of the festival and for more information on what else the festival has to offer visit their website.