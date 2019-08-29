Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Veterans Voices
Ag News
Top Stories
Homicide investigation in Woodbridge
Top Stories
County Commissioners deny solar Hagerstown tax break
Over 400 buses finish up maintenance ahead of school year
Local residents reflect on the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington
Local Popeyes closes lobby to accommodate large crowd over chicken sandwiches
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
Contests
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Eye on the Storm
Allegany Campers Schedule
Trending Stories
Homicide investigation in Woodbridge
County Commissioners deny solar Hagerstown tax break
Local Popeyes closes lobby to accommodate large crowd over chicken sandwiches
Police search for Olney attempted burglary suspect
Uber driver from Frederick killed by passenger
Tweets by WDVMTV