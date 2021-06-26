Puppy yoga class benefits local animal rescue, aims to get dogs adopted

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — “Downward Dog” took on a new meaning at a yoga class held on the terrace at Canopy by Hilton Bethesda North.

“We’re still doing your down dogs and your warrior poses but today we’ll have these guys running around,” said Kristen Townsend, yoga instructor for Sport & Health.

On Saturday, yogis rolled out their mats to help pups find their forever home. The event celebrated the kick-off of Canopy’s new package called “A Dog’s Life”, featuring pet-friendly amenities, so guests don’t have to leave their furry friends behind as travel resumes.

“After this unfortunate period of time, a lot of people wanted to be out, and we were wondering why we are leaving our friend’s pets home…We figured, let’s do something for them,” said Antonio Chirco, Canopy by North Bethesda’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

Canopy partnered with Townsend and Sports & Health to host the event.

“This event can boost your mood, reduce depression and anxiety, boost your serotonin…and adding the puppies in it’s just another layer,” said Townsend.

The class not only benefits mental health, but Sammy and her seven pups, who were recently taken in by Montgomery County non-profit Knine Rescue. The $18 ticket price to participate goes towards the organization.

“We take dogs that are at high risk of being euthanized. Our goal today is to just spread the word about adoption in general, and to hopefully find this particular group homes,” said Amy Creel, President of Knine Rescue.

While the goal is adoption, Knine is waiting to find the perfect owners to give mom and pups the care they need.

“We want for people to realize that these are forever homes, so if you want to bring a dog into your home, that’s wonderful, but we want you to stay with the commitment and give them the love and attention that they need,” said Creel.

If you are interested in adopting Sammy or the pups, contact Knine Rescue.