Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Traffic: 2-vehicle collision on Wightman Rd blocks some lanes
Man dressed up as delivery driver holds homeowner at gunpoint
Video
11-year-old ice climber dies after 300-foot fall
Video
Here’s your shopping list to be prepared for a Coronavirus outbreak
Video
Weather
Local Forecast
Weather or Not
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Eye on the Storm
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Cirque D’Or Tickets Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
2020 Basketball Madness
Trending Stories
Here’s your shopping list to be prepared for a Coronavirus outbreak
Video
Weather
Man found with nearly 50 lbs of drugs in his trunk
Video
Man dressed up as delivery driver holds homeowner at gunpoint
Video
Bernie Sanders holds rally in Northern Virginia
Video
Tweets by WDVMTV